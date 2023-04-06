No matter how cynical the overall market is DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.29%

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.13% to $139.99. During the day, the stock rose to $142.22 and sunk to $139.4416 before settling in for the price of $143.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DKS posted a 52-week range of $63.45-$152.61.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $114.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 96.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 141.50, making the entire transaction reach 707,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,965. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 19,203 for 138.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,652,770. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,884 in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.88) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach 13.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.32, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.34.

In the same vein, DKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.51, a figure that is expected to reach 3.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

[DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., DKS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.32% While, its Average True Range was 4.31.

Raw Stochastic average of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.33% that was lower than 43.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.