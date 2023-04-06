No matter how cynical the overall market is Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) performance over the last week is recorded -3.73%

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.43% at $91.49. During the day, the stock rose to $93.135 and sunk to $90.15 before settling in for the price of $93.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPE posted a 52-week range of $82.39-$199.19.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16500 employees. It has generated 707,091 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,333. The stock had 6.73 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.01, operating margin was +9.99 and Pretax Margin of +4.61.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Travel Services Industry. Expedia Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,387 shares at the rate of 106.99, making the entire transaction reach 576,355 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,270. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 605 for 116.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,610. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,270 in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.67) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.91, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.00.

In the same vein, EXPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.53% While, its Average True Range was 3.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.29% that was lower than 44.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.