No matter how cynical the overall market is, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) performance over the last week is recorded -7.81%

April 04, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) trading session started at the price of $29.63, that was -9.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.755 and dropped to $26.97 before settling in for the closing price of $29.74. A 52-week range for PARR has been $12.91 – $30.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 24.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 535.90%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1397 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.42, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +4.98.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 59,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $29.85, taking the stock ownership to the 38,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for $28.28, making the entire transaction worth $212,100. This insider now owns 18,925 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2) by $0.88. This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 80.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 535.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Looking closely at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.58. However, in the short run, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.88. Second resistance stands at $30.71. The third major resistance level sits at $31.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.31.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

There are 60,716K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.64 billion. As of now, sales total 7,322 M while income totals 364,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,809 M while its last quarter net income were 84,720 K.