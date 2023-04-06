No matter how cynical the overall market is Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) performance over the last week is recorded -7.51%

As on April 05, 2023, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) started slowly as it slid -1.52% to $28.57. During the day, the stock rose to $28.77 and sunk to $27.94 before settling in for the price of $29.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNV posted a 52-week range of $27.08-$48.60.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.89.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5027 employees. It has generated 486,029 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.43 and Pretax Margin of +38.79.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Synovus Financial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking sold 1,947 shares at the rate of 43.36, making the entire transaction reach 84,422 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,314. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 663 for 43.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,090 in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.36) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +30.49 while generating a return on equity of 15.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.77, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.24.

In the same vein, SNV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.95, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Synovus Financial Corp., SNV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.73 million was better the volume of 1.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.18% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.40% that was higher than 46.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.