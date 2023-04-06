Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) last month performance of 1.24% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.27% to $14.68. During the day, the stock rose to $14.88 and sunk to $14.60 before settling in for the price of $14.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $11.79-$44.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.06.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s SVP, Corporate Treasurer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 13.50, making the entire transaction reach 81,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,723. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 15.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,000 in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.43, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.50.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

[Owens & Minor Inc., OMI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.22% that was lower than 65.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.