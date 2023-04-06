QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) PE Ratio stood at $11.77: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.61% to $123.04. During the day, the stock rose to $123.22 and sunk to $121.25 before settling in for the price of $122.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QCOM posted a 52-week range of $101.93-$156.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $125.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $126.26.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 51000 employees. It has generated 866,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 254,627. The stock had 9.59 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.84, operating margin was +33.49 and Pretax Margin of +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 124.19, making the entire transaction reach 310,468 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,105. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 124.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 310,132. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,605 in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.34) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.77, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.73.

In the same vein, QCOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.46, a figure that is expected to reach 2.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

[QUALCOMM Incorporated, QCOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.47% While, its Average True Range was 3.26.

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.07% that was lower than 38.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.