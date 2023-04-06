QuantumScape Corporation (QS) last month performance of -11.69% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on April 05, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) started slowly as it slid -8.26% to $7.33. During the day, the stock rose to $7.90 and sunk to $7.22 before settling in for the price of $7.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$22.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -736.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $436.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.76.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 36.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 355,000 shares at the rate of 7.78, making the entire transaction reach 2,760,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 970,877. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 301,406 for 8.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,524,034. This particular insider is now the holder of 970,877 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -736.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.12 million was lower the volume of 6.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.31% that was lower than 91.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.