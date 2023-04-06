Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) went down -0.32% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) flaunted slowness of -0.32% at $65.99, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $66.6387 and sunk to $65.89 before settling in for the price of $66.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $46.68-$68.89.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $304.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $302.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.61.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,323,212 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 205,042. The stock had 11.12 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.99, operating margin was +31.19 and Pretax Margin of +21.66.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Restaurant Brands International Inc. industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 264,461 shares at the rate of 65.64, making the entire transaction reach 17,359,233 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 187,414. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 21,998 for 65.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,430,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 177,293 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.8) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +15.50 while generating a return on equity of 42.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.31, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.12.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Restaurant Brands International Inc., QSR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.02% that was lower than 22.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.