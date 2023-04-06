Search
Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) last month performance of -44.29% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -10.00% at $1.17. During the day, the stock rose to $1.3335 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REVB posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$67.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -373.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.4454, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.5037.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.18%, in contrast to 18.50% institutional ownership.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$3.15) by $1.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -373.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.06 in the upcoming year.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, REVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.1679.

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.95% that was lower than 153.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

