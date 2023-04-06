SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) EPS growth this year is 75.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price increase of 1.14% at $3.56. During the day, the stock rose to $3.74 and sunk to $3.26 before settling in for the price of $3.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCYX posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$3.87.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 119.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 56 workers. It has generated 235,054 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -586,893. The stock had 7.04 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.25, operating margin was -462.19 and Pretax Margin of -273.14.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 51.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 3.00, making the entire transaction reach 225,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 272,068. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s General Counsel bought 3,500 for 3.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,499 in total.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -249.68 while generating a return on equity of -102.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.12.

In the same vein, SCYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.09 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 290.89% that was higher than 138.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.