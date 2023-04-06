Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) volume hits 5.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) had a quiet start as it plunged -39.69% to $0.88. During the day, the stock rose to $1.37 and sunk to $0.8566 before settling in for the price of $1.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SECO posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$5.03.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -577.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6874, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3958.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 509 employees. It has generated 953,971 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -172,343. The stock had 57.75 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.77, operating margin was -19.82 and Pretax Margin of -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -577.90%.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, SECO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -124.94.

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Secoo Holding Limited, SECO]. Its last 5-days volume of 19.46 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.2683.

Raw Stochastic average of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 433.51% that was higher than 258.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.