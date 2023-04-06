Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) volume hits 1.18 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) remained unchanged at $1.45, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.48 and sunk to $1.38 before settling in for the price of $1.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHCR posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$3.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $349.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $317.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $527.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2849, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9398.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3279 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.91, operating margin was -23.84 and Pretax Margin of -27.05.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sharecare Inc. industry. Sharecare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 45.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 2.55, making the entire transaction reach 15,276 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 4,000 for 2.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,201. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.83 while generating a return on equity of -19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

In the same vein, SHCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sharecare Inc., SHCR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.1645.

Raw Stochastic average of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.26% that was higher than 82.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.