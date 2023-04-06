Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Moves -0.80% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.80% to $74.21. During the day, the stock rose to $74.57 and sunk to $73.09 before settling in for the price of $74.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCCO posted a 52-week range of $42.42-$78.76.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 8.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $773.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.54.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 15018 workers. It has generated 669,057 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 175,689. The stock had 6.88 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.39, operating margin was +44.15 and Pretax Margin of +42.28.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Copper industry. Southern Copper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 76.11, making the entire transaction reach 114,161 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,400.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +26.26 while generating a return on equity of 32.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in the upcoming year.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.74, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.67.

In the same vein, SCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.86 million was inferior to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.51% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.67% that was lower than 35.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.