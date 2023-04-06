Search
Sana Meer
Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) last month volatility was 5.53%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) flaunted slowness of -5.03% at $3.40, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.51 and sunk to $3.34 before settling in for the price of $3.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$9.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $761.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.34.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Standard Lithium Ltd. industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.26%, in contrast to 18.98% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.30% that was higher than 71.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.71% to $7.47....
Read more

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) went down -3.30% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) had a quiet start as...
Read more

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) average volume reaches $4.82M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer -
As on April 05, 2023, Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) started slowly as it slid -8.05% to $15.64. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

