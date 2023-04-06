Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) 14-day ATR is 0.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.42% to $11.98. During the day, the stock rose to $11.98 and sunk to $11.92 before settling in for the price of $11.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUMO posted a 52-week range of $6.43-$12.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.84.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Sumo Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s President and CEO sold 21,812 shares at the rate of 11.84, making the entire transaction reach 258,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 735,495. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,842 for 11.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,402. This particular insider is now the holder of 413,678 in total.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.87.

In the same vein, SUMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

[Sumo Logic Inc., SUMO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.75% that was lower than 65.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.