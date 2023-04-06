Search
The key reasons why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is -16.32% away from 52-week high?

As on April 05, 2023, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) started slowly as it slid -2.54% to $104.50. During the day, the stock rose to $107.32 and sunk to $104.04 before settling in for the price of $107.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APTV posted a 52-week range of $77.96-$124.88.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $269.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.20.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Aptiv PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 shares at the rate of 115.23, making the entire transaction reach 768,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 525,912. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 for 116.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 776,766. This particular insider is now the holder of 532,577 in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aptiv PLC (APTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.40, and its Beta score is 2.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.22.

In the same vein, APTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aptiv PLC, APTV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was lower the volume of 1.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.12% While, its Average True Range was 3.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.91% that was lower than 37.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

