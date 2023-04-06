The key reasons why Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is -35.10% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.54% to $206.84. During the day, the stock rose to $209.74 and sunk to $203.655 before settling in for the price of $212.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSL posted a 52-week range of $206.75-$318.71.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 142.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $243.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $260.91.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12100 employees. It has generated 527,688 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 73,840. The stock had 7.30 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.61, operating margin was +19.79 and Pretax Margin of +18.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s VP & Chief Financial Officer sold 8,111 shares at the rate of 253.35, making the entire transaction reach 2,054,922 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,515. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s CEO & President sold 7,272 for 315.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,290,753. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,582 in total.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.76) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +13.99 while generating a return on equity of 32.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 142.00% and is forecasted to reach 22.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.76, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.40.

In the same vein, CSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.59, a figure that is expected to reach 6.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Carlisle Companies Incorporated, CSL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.97% While, its Average True Range was 7.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.06% that was higher than 29.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.