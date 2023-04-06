The key reasons why Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is -37.97% away from 52-week high?

As on April 05, 2023, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) started slowly as it slid -1.36% to $9.46. During the day, the stock rose to $9.585 and sunk to $9.2225 before settling in for the price of $9.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $8.19-$15.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.58.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6470 employees. It has generated 514,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,719. The stock had 41.58 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.53, operating margin was -3.40 and Pretax Margin of -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s President & CEO sold 14,723 shares at the rate of 11.77, making the entire transaction reach 173,334 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 278,949. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s President & CEO sold 1,538 for 11.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,150. This particular insider is now the holder of 293,672 in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.07 million was lower the volume of 1.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.22% that was lower than 47.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.