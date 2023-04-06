The key reasons why Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is -70.34% away from 52-week high?

As on April 05, 2023, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) started slowly as it slid -6.18% to $1.67. During the day, the stock rose to $1.80 and sunk to $1.64 before settling in for the price of $1.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUT posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$5.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -138.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $466.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7937, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7558.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 98 employees. It has generated 1,537,571 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,477,684. The stock had 2.52 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -26.73, operating margin was -50.06 and Pretax Margin of -154.78.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.07%, in contrast to 9.42% institutional ownership.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -161.14 while generating a return on equity of -52.94.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -138.60%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.10.

In the same vein, HUT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hut 8 Mining Corp., HUT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.38 million was lower the volume of 11.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1589.

Raw Stochastic average of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.97% that was lower than 122.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.