The key reasons why Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is -91.35% away from 52-week high?

Company News

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) started the day on April 05, 2023, with a price increase of 7.38% at $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6601 and sunk to $1.47 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBX posted a 52-week range of $1.46-$18.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -29.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.9191, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.4356.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 32 employees. It has generated 7,375 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -823.73, operating margin was -23589.83 and Pretax Margin of -25392.80.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 46.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,959 shares at the rate of 1.70, making the entire transaction reach 3,330 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,066. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 420 for 1.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 714. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,817 in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.65) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -25392.80 while generating a return on equity of -94.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.00% and is forecasted to reach -5.53 in the upcoming year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 119.76.

In the same vein, UBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.06, a figure that is expected to reach -1.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.3416.

Raw Stochastic average of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 322.18% that was higher than 154.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

