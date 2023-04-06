The Southern Company (SO) surge 3.12% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.69% to $71.50. During the day, the stock rose to $71.67 and sunk to $69.77 before settling in for the price of $69.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $58.85-$80.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 4.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27700 workers. It has generated 1,057,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 127,617. The stock had 8.77 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.14, operating margin was +19.33 and Pretax Margin of +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s EVP and CIO sold 1,601 shares at the rate of 62.55, making the entire transaction reach 100,143 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,681. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s EVP & CCCS Officer sold 1,282 for 66.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,381. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,512 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.86, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

[The Southern Company, SO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.01% that was higher than 21.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.