Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) went up 3.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) open the trading on April 05, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.20% to $1.13. During the day, the stock rose to $1.13 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIO posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$1.35.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $191.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9729, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8265.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 431 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.37, operating margin was -8.07 and Pretax Margin of -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Tingo Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.93%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41.

Tingo Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.74.

In the same vein, TIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

[Tingo Group Inc., TIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0858.

Raw Stochastic average of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.48% that was lower than 106.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.