Under Armour Inc. (UAA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.63

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 05, 2023, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.36% to $9.09. During the day, the stock rose to $9.21 and sunk to $8.98 before settling in for the price of $9.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAA posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$17.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -23.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -116.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $448.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $381.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.25.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7100 workers. It has generated 325,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 20,575. The stock had 10.38 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.58, operating margin was +9.62 and Pretax Margin of +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 81.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 shares at the rate of 9.32, making the entire transaction reach 650,689 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 260,291. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 9.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 240,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -116.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -42.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.58, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, UAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Under Armour Inc., UAA]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.8 million was inferior to the volume of 7.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.61% that was lower than 51.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.