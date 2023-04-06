Uxin Limited (UXIN) volume hits 0.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on April 05, 2023, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) started slowly as it slid -6.33% to $2.22. During the day, the stock rose to $2.45 and sunk to $2.08 before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $2.15-$10.70.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.44.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 814 employees. It has generated 313,210 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,418. The stock had 4.29 Receivables turnover and 1.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.92, operating margin was -23.29 and Pretax Margin of -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.58%, in contrast to 36.40% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.04, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 56.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Uxin Limited, UXIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.29 million was better the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.35% that was lower than 103.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.