Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) plunge -10.72% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) flaunted slowness of -3.86% at $1.00, as the Stock market unbolted on April 05, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $0.95 before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WWR posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$1.92.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0581, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1337.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Westwater Resources Inc. industry. Westwater Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Director bought 150,000 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 176,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 249,620. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,883. This particular insider is now the holder of 176,476 in total.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -8.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 63.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, WWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0701.

Raw Stochastic average of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.26% that was lower than 60.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.