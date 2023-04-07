A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) as it 5-day change was 2.46%

As on April 06, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.43% to $0.72. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7288 and sunk to $0.7001 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATOS posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$1.36.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7365, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8358.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 21.50% institutional ownership.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, ATOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atossa Therapeutics Inc., ATOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.28 million was lower the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0438.

Raw Stochastic average of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.23% that was lower than 68.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.