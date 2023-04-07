A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) as it 5-day change was -3.16%

As on April 06, 2023, Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVN) started slowly as it slid -6.98% to $21.45. During the day, the stock rose to $23.245 and sunk to $21.45 before settling in for the price of $23.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELVN posted a 52-week range of $3.90-$25.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $891.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.84.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Enliven Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 50.60% institutional ownership.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.69.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in the upcoming year.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 49.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55.

In the same vein, ELVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enliven Therapeutics Inc., ELVN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.16 million was better the volume of 79136.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.05% that was lower than 66.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.