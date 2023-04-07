Search
Sana Meer
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) as it 5-day change was 5.78%

Analyst Insights

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 2.93% at $22.87. During the day, the stock rose to $23.10 and sunk to $22.24 before settling in for the price of $22.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EE posted a 52-week range of $18.31-$31.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.94.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. Excelerate Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.83%, in contrast to 95.38% institutional ownership.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.01.

In the same vein, EE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.55% that was higher than 41.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

