A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) as it 5-day change was 17.06%

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.37% to $5.42. During the day, the stock rose to $5.52 and sunk to $5.25 before settling in for the price of $5.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDO posted a 52-week range of $4.26-$30.69.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.21.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 28 employees. It has generated 38,929 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -96,562. The stock had 2.29 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.69, operating margin was -248.78 and Pretax Margin of -248.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.15%, in contrast to 2.92% institutional ownership.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.52.

In the same vein, INDO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56.

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

[Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, INDO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 145.07% that was higher than 78.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.