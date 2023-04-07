Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) PE Ratio stood at $16.83: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on April 06, 2023, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) started slowly as it slid -1.16% to $90.13. During the day, the stock rose to $91.43 and sunk to $89.56 before settling in for the price of $91.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEIS posted a 52-week range of $67.55-$101.00.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.52.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12000 employees. It has generated 153,785 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 16,823. The stock had 6.73 Receivables turnover and 0.97 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.61, operating margin was +13.74 and Pretax Margin of +13.10.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Director sold 1,813 shares at the rate of 94.27, making the entire transaction reach 170,912 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,955. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Director sold 725 for 75.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 54,962. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,896 in total.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.6) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.94 while generating a return on equity of 20.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.83, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.41.

In the same vein, AEIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Advanced Energy Industries Inc., AEIS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.18 million was lower the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.72% While, its Average True Range was 3.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.38% that was lower than 36.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.