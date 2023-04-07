AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) volume hits 54918.0: A New Opening for Investors

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.43% at $0.87. During the day, the stock rose to $0.92 and sunk to $0.8561 before settling in for the price of $0.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWIN posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$18.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.8382, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.3467.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.75%, in contrast to 91.80% institutional ownership.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.02.

In the same vein, AWIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.66.

Technical Analysis of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.16 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.1159.

Raw Stochastic average of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.99% that was lower than 189.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.