Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) 14-day ATR is 2.44: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price increase of 0.41% at $44.55. During the day, the stock rose to $44.66 and sunk to $43.51 before settling in for the price of $44.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMRC posted a 52-week range of $40.73-$80.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1363 employees. It has generated 1,338,534 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,560. The stock had 2.78 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.72, operating margin was +7.29 and Pretax Margin of +5.79.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. Ameresco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.54%, in contrast to 96.50% institutional ownership.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.47) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +5.20 while generating a return on equity of 12.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.06, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21.

In the same vein, AMRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.34 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.52% While, its Average True Range was 2.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.36% that was lower than 59.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.