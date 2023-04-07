American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $50.58: Right on the Precipice

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.04% to $49.42. During the day, the stock rose to $49.81 and sunk to $48.6514 before settling in for the price of $49.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMWD posted a 52-week range of $40.70-$60.78.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -149.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $791.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10000 employees. It has generated 185,719 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,972. The stock had 12.23 Receivables turnover and 1.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.73, operating margin was +1.96 and Pretax Margin of -2.31.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. American Woodmark Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 93.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 41.95, making the entire transaction reach 419,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,594. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 22, Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 2,000 for 41.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,261. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,930 in total.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.78) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -1.60 while generating a return on equity of -3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -149.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.53, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.77.

In the same vein, AMWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.69, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)

[American Woodmark Corporation, AMWD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.05% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.58% that was lower than 42.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.