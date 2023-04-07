AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) volume hits 73463.0: A New Opening for Investors

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.79% to $51.02. During the day, the stock rose to $52.91 and sunk to $50.10 before settling in for the price of $50.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMSF posted a 52-week range of $41.71-$56.85.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $975.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.17.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 354 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 832,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +22.97 and Pretax Margin of +22.95.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. AMERISAFE Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.05%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s President & CEO sold 10,445 shares at the rate of 48.31, making the entire transaction reach 504,598 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,853. Preceding that transaction, on May 23, Company’s EVP-CFO sold 5,340 for 48.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 257,388. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,787 in total.

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.75) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.86 while generating a return on equity of 15.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.73, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.31.

In the same vein, AMSF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF)

[AMERISAFE Inc., AMSF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.90% that was lower than 29.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.