Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) last month performance of -26.67% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on April 06, 2023, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) started slowly as it slid -0.50% to $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.23 and sunk to $0.21 before settling in for the price of $0.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPE posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$6.85.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2738, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8649.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.50%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.70%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, AMPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.08.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMPE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 96900.0 was lower the volume of 0.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0308.

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.73% that was lower than 148.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.