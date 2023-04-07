Search
AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) recent quarterly performance of -23.81% is not showing the real picture

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.90% to $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.60 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $1.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTD posted a 52-week range of $1.44-$25.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6116, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4747.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 39 employees. It has generated 4,343,753 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,860,713. The stock had 0.23 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.86, operating margin was +137.26 and Pretax Margin of +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60%.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.62, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53.

In the same vein, AMTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.58.

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

[AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.0579.

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.05% that was lower than 59.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

