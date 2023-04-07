Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) EPS growth this year is 1.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) set off with pace as it heaved 3.37% to $4.45. During the day, the stock rose to $4.69 and sunk to $4.3325 before settling in for the price of $4.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANIX posted a 52-week range of $2.50-$6.25.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $140.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.37.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 11.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 2.79, making the entire transaction reach 27,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 988,070. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s President bought 5,500 for 2.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,630. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,135 in total.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38.

In the same vein, ANIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Anixa Biosciences Inc., ANIX]. Its last 5-days volume of 55060.0 indicated improvement to the volume of 53556.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.11% that was higher than 68.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.