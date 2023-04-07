Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) EPS is poised to hit -1.53 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) set off with pace as it heaved 15.10% to $4.42. During the day, the stock rose to $4.69 and sunk to $4.0877 before settling in for the price of $3.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APRE posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$38.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.99.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 0.71, making the entire transaction reach 35,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 318,580. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 37,500 for 0.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,124. This particular insider is now the holder of 292,616 in total.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$3.08) by $2.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.60% and is forecasted to reach -8.12 in the upcoming year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36.

In the same vein, APRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -103.49, a figure that is expected to reach -1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -8.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aprea Therapeutics Inc., APRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 20160.0 indicated improvement to the volume of 16869.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.70% that was lower than 110.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.