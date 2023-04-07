Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) volume hits 0.19 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.33% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6001 and sunk to $0.5403 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APTO posted a 52-week range of $0.43-$1.44.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6367, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6731.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.40%, in contrast to 35.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s Chair, President & CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.68, making the entire transaction reach 6,834 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 363,252. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 19, Company’s SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer bought 10,000 for 0.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -75.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, APTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aptose Biosciences Inc., APTO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.15 million was inferior to the volume of 0.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0487.

Raw Stochastic average of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.40% that was higher than 67.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.