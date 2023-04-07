Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.50% to $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4234 and sunk to $0.39 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWH posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$1.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4481, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5132.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.77, operating margin was -399.72 and Pretax Margin of -331.99.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 14.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s President and CEO bought 98,000 shares at the rate of 0.76, making the entire transaction reach 74,892 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,160. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Executive Chair bought 43,994 for 0.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,918. This particular insider is now the holder of 267,088 in total.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -331.99 while generating a return on equity of -147.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.35.

In the same vein, AWH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

[Aspira Women’s Health Inc., AWH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.0478.

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.33% that was higher than 117.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.