Auddia Inc. (AUUD) went down -0.38% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.38% to $0.52, before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUUD posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.38.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -261.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0318, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1125.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Auddia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.90%, in contrast to 8.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 14, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 6,500 shares at the rate of 0.99, making the entire transaction reach 6,449 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,740,859. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 12, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 2,500 for 0.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,412. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,734,359 in total.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Auddia Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -261.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in the upcoming year.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Auddia Inc. (AUUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, AUUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Auddia Inc., AUUD]. Its last 5-days volume of 51240.0 indicated improvement to the volume of 22814.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.1038.

Raw Stochastic average of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.54% that was lower than 86.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.