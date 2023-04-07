Search
Sana Meer
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) last month performance of -8.36% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (NYSE: BLX) set off with pace as it heaved 0.54% to $16.89. During the day, the stock rose to $16.96 and sunk to $16.79 before settling in for the price of $16.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLX posted a 52-week range of $12.58-$19.17.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 8.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $607.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.51.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 184 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +26.20 and Pretax Margin of +26.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.80%, in contrast to 33.00% institutional ownership.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +26.20 while generating a return on equity of 8.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (NYSE: BLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.66, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83.

In the same vein, BLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A., BLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 74180.0 was inferior to the volume of 99400.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.33% that was lower than 29.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

