Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) EPS is poised to hit 0.79 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.38% to $15.65. During the day, the stock rose to $15.8588 and sunk to $15.5101 before settling in for the price of $15.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BZH posted a 52-week range of $9.47-$17.64.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $469.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1129 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,052,248 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 195,499. The stock had 57.13 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.17, operating margin was +11.76 and Pretax Margin of +11.83.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.74) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 26.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.29, and its Beta score is 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.29.

In the same vein, BZH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

[Beazer Homes USA Inc., BZH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.34% that was lower than 43.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.