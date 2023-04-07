Search
Steve Mayer
BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.48 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) open the trading on April 06, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.72% to $1.11. During the day, the stock rose to $1.16 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYSI posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$3.45.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7878, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4254.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 103 employees. It has generated 17,776 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -4903.03 and Pretax Margin of -4784.46.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BeyondSpring Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.28%, in contrast to 18.20% institutional ownership.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.26) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4750.48 while generating a return on equity of -111.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.72 in the upcoming year.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.28.

In the same vein, BYSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

[BeyondSpring Inc., BYSI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.1141.

Raw Stochastic average of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.77% that was lower than 167.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

