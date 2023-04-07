Search
Sana Meer
Bit Brother Limited (BTB) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.6796: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) started the day on April 06, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.20% at $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.85 and sunk to $0.8021 before settling in for the price of $0.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTB posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$12.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4943, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6796.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 67 employees. It has generated 11,419 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -176,853. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.48, operating margin was -1319.28 and Pretax Margin of -1744.51.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Restaurants Industry. Bit Brother Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1548.72 while generating a return on equity of -14.03.

Bit Brother Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.80%.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Brother Limited (BTB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, BTB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.12.

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1266.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Brother Limited (BTB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 145.95% that was lower than 254.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

