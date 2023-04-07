BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.90

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) flaunted slowness of -2.09% at $2.34, as the Stock market unbolted on April 06, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.3799 and sunk to $2.22 before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTCM posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$28.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 55.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -134.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 153 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3.00, operating margin was -7.16 and Pretax Margin of -26.55.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BIT Mining Limited industry. BIT Mining Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.76%, in contrast to 9.40% institutional ownership.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0) by -$1.93. This company achieved a net margin of -26.09 while generating a return on equity of -152.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIT Mining Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -134.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, BTCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.19.

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BIT Mining Limited, BTCM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.33% that was lower than 141.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.