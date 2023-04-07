Brunswick Corporation (BC) went down -2.88% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on April 05, 2023, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) started slowly as it slid -2.88% to $77.49. During the day, the stock rose to $79.305 and sunk to $76.58 before settling in for the price of $79.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BC posted a 52-week range of $61.89-$93.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.90.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 18400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 344,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,409. The stock had 13.25 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.21, operating margin was +13.90 and Pretax Margin of +12.53.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Brunswick Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY sold 7,353 shares at the rate of 88.29, making the entire transaction reach 649,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,455. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s E.V.P. & CFO sold 5,710 for 88.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 504,079. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,522 in total.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.97) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.00 while generating a return on equity of 34.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.30% and is forecasted to reach 11.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brunswick Corporation (BC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.57, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.59.

In the same vein, BC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.04, a figure that is expected to reach 3.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brunswick Corporation, BC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was lower the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.20% While, its Average True Range was 2.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.72% that was higher than 36.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.