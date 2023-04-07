Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) average volume reaches $133.68K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Thursday, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.73% to $2.99, before settling in for the price of $2.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNR posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$10.30.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 38.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $325.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.82.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.86%, in contrast to 58.20% institutional ownership.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.97.

In the same vein, BNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Burning Rock Biotech Limited, BNR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 71540.0 was lower the volume of 0.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.51% that was lower than 85.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.