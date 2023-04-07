Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) recent quarterly performance of -40.09% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.80% to $3.81. During the day, the stock rose to $3.89 and sunk to $3.75 before settling in for the price of $3.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSTE posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$10.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -401.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.55.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2111 employees. It has generated 327,241 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,027. The stock had 6.66 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.91, operating margin was +2.27 and Pretax Margin of -8.05.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Caesarstone Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.75%, in contrast to 36.80% institutional ownership.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.26 while generating a return on equity of -12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -401.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, CSTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Caesarstone Ltd., CSTE]. Its last 5-days volume of 95960.0 was inferior to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.69% that was lower than 49.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.