Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) is predicted to post EPS of 0.90 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 06, 2023, Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.12% to $12.94. During the day, the stock rose to $13.16 and sunk to $12.7182 before settling in for the price of $13.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPLP posted a 52-week range of $11.93-$18.10.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.25.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.60%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.94) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.79, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.50.

In the same vein, CPLP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Capital Product Partners L.P., CPLP]. Its last 5-days volume of 33320.0 was inferior to the volume of 55855.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.80% that was higher than 25.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.